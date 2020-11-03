Form Five student in ICU after falling from shopping complex in Miri

MIRI (Nov 3): A Form Five student is in critical condition after she fell from a shopping complex at the city centre here earlier today.

In a statement today, Miri Civil Defense (APM) officer-in-charge Captain (PA) Usman Harto said APM Miri received a distress call on the incident at 10.10am today and had rushed a team of four personnel to the scene.

Usman said the victim was semiconscious when she found lying on the concrete road leading towards the parking lots inside the building.

“The victim sustained injuries to her heels. The team immediately carry out early treatment on the victim before taking her to Miri Hospital in APM’s ambulance” he said.

Meanwhile, district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah when contacted confirmed the case.

Lim said as of press time (1.30pm), the 18-year-old victim is currently being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Miri Hospital due to severe injuries.

“According to the victim’s mother, the victim was depressed and had not been talking to anyone for the past two to three days prior to today’s incident,” said Lim.