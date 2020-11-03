Vienna attacker killed by police sympathised with Islamic State (IS) group, minister says

The assailant killed by police in an attack in central Vienna on Monday sympathised with the Islamic State (IS) group, Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Tuesday. At least three civilians were killed in the attack.

“We experienced an attack yesterday evening from at least one Islamist terrorist,” he told a news conference. “This is a radicalised person who felt close to IS.”

At least three people, two men and a woman, were killed and several others were wounded after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations in the Austrian capital on Monday evening. At least 15 people, including a police officer, were taken to hospital for their injuries, of whom seven were seriously wounded.

One of the gunmen was shot dead by police who said they were hunting for at least one more assailant still at large. According to police, the killed suspect was wearing an explosives belt which later turned out to be fake.

On Tuesday morning, police raided the killed suspect’s home and searched several others, Austria Press Agency reported, citing the interior ministry. Arrest have also been made in connection with those searches, it said.

Nehammer said video material had been seized from the home of the known assailant and that 1,000 security personnel have been deployed for the manhunt while neighbouring countries have offered their assistance.

Vienna’s police chief declined to provide further details on the attacker’s identity, citing potential endangerment of the investigation.

Fired into crowds

Police sealed off much of the historic centre of the city overnight, urging the public to shelter in place. Many sought refuge in bars and hotels, while public transport throughout the old town was shut down and police scoured the city.

The attacks, in six locations including near a synagogue in the centre of the city, were carried out by “several suspects armed with rifles”, police said on Monday night.

The shooting began just hours before Austria was to re-impose a coronavirus lockdown, with people out in bars and restaurants enjoying a final night of relative freedom. Witnesses described how the men fired into crowds in bars, and videos circulated on social media showing a gunman running down a cobblestone street shooting and shouting. One showed a man gunning down a person outside what appeared to be a bar on the street housing the synagogue.

Austria’s capital had been spared the kind of deadly militant attacks that have struck Paris, London, Berlin and Brussels, among others, in recent years. Austria is part of the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, formed in 2014.

Condolences poured in from around the world, with top officials from the European Union, France, Norway, Greece and the United States expressing their shock at the attacks. – FRANCE24