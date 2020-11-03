Lokman Adam’s video criminally intimidating — Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A video uploaded by Datuk Lokman Noor Adam on social media is alleged to contain criminal intimidation and vulgar words against the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the act was committed during a live telecast on his Facebook account.

“The Classified Criminal Investigations Unit of the CID Prosecution and Law Division has begun investigating a report lodged on the matter.

“Besides that, police also seized the gadget believed to be used to upload the video and the suspect is remanded for one day for further investigation,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

Huzir said the case was being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or service and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for using indecent words.

He stressed that the investigation was being conducted professionally and fairly without any pressure or directive from any party.

Huzir also urged all parties to allow the police to complete their investigation in a transparent manner and stern action would be taken against those who deliberately threatened public order and security.

Bernama reported yesterday that police confirmed the arrest of the former Umno Supreme Council member yesterday for allegedly making a seditious statement on Facebook. — Bernama