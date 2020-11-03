Ministry meets Malindo Air management to discuss fate of retrenched workers

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): The Ministry of Human Resources through the Labour Department has taken the initiative to hold discussions with the management of Malindo Air today following the retrenchment of the airline’s employees.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the meeting, which also involved the Industrial Relations Department and the Social Security Organisation (Socso), was held to discuss issues related to compliance with labour laws and measures to assist the affected employees.

He said in the meantime, Malindo Air workers who were laid off could seek Employment Allowance (EMP) assistance for up to six months under the Employment Insurance System (SIP) to ease their burden.

“Payment of allowances will be made between 80 per cent to 30 per cent of their last drawn salary, under the RM4,000 salary limit,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to P. Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan) who asked about the ministry’s assistance and plans to help Malindo Air staff whose service was immediately terminated following the airline’s retrenchment exercise.

Saravanan said the affected workers were also eligible for other benefits such as the Early Re-Employment allowance, Reduced Income allowance, training allowance, training fee and Job Search allowance.

The retrenched workers could also register with the MYFutureJobs Portal, an employment portal that helps them secure jobs or undergo skills training in various fields under the Gerak Insan Gemilang (GIG) programme to help them generate temporary income and stay afloat while looking for new permanent jobs, he added.

In addition, Saravanan said, the ministry through its agency, the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) offered various initiatives under the HRDF Penjana that could assist the workers involved in the retrenchment exercise.

“Under the Place and Train initiative, Malindo Air employees can be retrained to fill relevant vacancies in the hospitality industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said Malindo AIr staff who felt the service termination was unfair and without reasonable cause could file a representation to the Director-General of Industrial Relations within 60 days from the date of their termination under Section 20 of the Industrial Relations Act 1967 (Act 177) which would allow them to be reinstated to their former employment with Malindo Air.

He said, as of Nov 2, the Industrial Relations Department has received 31 such cases lodged by the affected Malindo Air employees.

Of the total, 24 cases had been resolved through negotiations with seven cases still pending, he said, adding that the department was expecting more cases filed by the workers as the 60-day time limit set under the Act has not expired. – Bernama