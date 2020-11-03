Mujahid gives statement to police

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof was yesterday present at the Bukit Aman police headquarters to give a statement over a comment he allegedly made early this year questioning the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s powers in appointing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister.

The Parit Buntar MP, accompanied by his lawyer, arrived at about 5.30pm to give his statement to the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit.

Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation and Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid when contacted, confirmed that Mujahid has been called up to facilitate investigations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Speaking to reporters at the Bukit Aman compound about an hour and a half later, Mujahid said he had given full cooperation to the police, and hoped the investigation would run smoothly.

His lawyer Noorazmir Zakaria said the investigations were carried out under Section 505 of the Penal Code, Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama