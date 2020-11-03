One-year-old baby girl in Lawas now Sarawak’s youngest Covid-19 case (UPDATED)

KUCHING (Nov 3): The youngest Covid-19 case in Sarawak is now a one-year-old baby girl in Lawas, state disaster management committee (SDMC) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas confirmed today.

Previously, a two-year-old baby in the Green Hill Cluster was identified on Oct 29 as the youngest case in the state.

In its statement today, SDMC said that the baby’s parents had also tested positive after they returned from a Covid-19 high-risk area.

It said the family had returned from Beaufort in Sabah via the Merapok Immigration, Customs and Quarantine post in Lawas on Oct 29 and were immediately placed in a quarantine centre for 14 days.

“The father, mother and child are aged from one to 27 years old. The mother of the one-year-old baby is a teacher in a vocational college in Sabah,” the statement read, adding that they were screened for the virus on Oct 31 and were found positive on Nov 2.

Classified as import cases, the family was asymptomatic but have been admitted at the Miri Hospital for treatment.

The baby in the Green Hill Cluster, which is now Sarawak’s largest, was also asymptomatic.