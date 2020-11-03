Parliament conveys condolences on demise of Batu Sapi MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat yesterday conveyed its condolences to the family of Batu Sapi Member of Parliament Datuk Liew Vui Keong who died due to a lung infection last Oct 2.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun conveyed the condolences on behalf of members of the house and its staff.

“Liew’s service and deeds will always be remembered in playing an important role in bringing reforms to the laws and and human rights in the country,” he said.

Azhar described Liew as a very dedicated person in his role as a parliamentary member and as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department during the previous government.

He said Liew’s passing was a great loss to the country, especially the Parliament.

Following which, he called on members of the house to observe a minute of silence in remembrance of Liew’s demise.

Liew, from Kota Belud, Sabah, was elected Batu Sapi Member of Parliament after winning the seat as Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate in the 14th general election.

He is survived by wife, Datin Dr Lindai Lee , and four children. — Bernama