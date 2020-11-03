PAS MP finally says sorry for alcohol and Bible remarks, insists only defending ‘original form’ as revealed to Jesus

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh retracted and apologised in Parliament today for his controversial remarks about alcohol consumption and the Bible made four months ago.

The lawmaker from PAS had initially refused to do so back in August despite pressure from the Opposition.

“I apologise if anyone was hurt, it was not my intention. What I intended to do is to defend the original form of the Bible that was revealed to Jesus, without any alterations,” Nik Muhammad Zawawi said today after being ordered to retract and apologise by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi had claimed the Bible was manipulated during the previous Parliament sitting during a debate on the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 to propose heavier fines for drink driving offenders..

He had claimed to have done a comparison study of religions and argued that all creeds forbid alcohol consumption, including Christianity.

He went as far as claiming that Jesus forbade alcohol consumption before the Bible was “manipulated”. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME