Price of face masks drop to RM0.70 at retail and RM0.95 to RM0.65 at wholesale level

KUCHING (Nov 3): The maximum price of a three-ply surgical face mask has been lowered from RM1 to RM0.70 per unit at retail price and RM0.95 to RM0.65 per unit at the wholesale level.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan informed that the new pricing would be enforced through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 starting Nov 1.

“Taking into account the need for people to continue to adopt to the new norms, especially the continued use of face masks, KPDNHEP has reviewed the price of face masks by involving local manufacturers and importers,” he said.

One-ply surgical mask is now priced at RM0.05 per unit (wholesale) and RM0.07 (retail), while two-ply masks will be priced at RM0.16 (wholesale) and RM0.20 (retail).

As for N95 masks, it is priced at RM5 (wholesale) and RM6 (retail).

The previous prices were gazetted since Augt 15 this year.

In the same statement, Tan said that KPDNHEP would always ensure the supply of face masks and compliance to the maximum price that has been set through continuous monitoring and inspection at all business premises and online stores.

“The results of inspections found very satisfactory compliance where almost all traders sell face masks either at the maximum price level of RM1 per unit or lower than that.

“The Ministry has also monitors the status of the production and distribution of face masks at all 12 local face mask processing plants. A total of 141 million units of face masks were produced by all these manufacturers and distributed for sale into the local market for April to September 2020,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tan informed that KPDNHEP Sarawak has conducted a total of 8,906 inspections and monitoring of prices and supplies of face masks throughout the state from Jan 29 to Nov 2.

“The inspections successfully found a total of five cases with a seizure value of RM493 and involved a total compound of RM12,000,” he said.

Tan stressed that strict action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the Order under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and may be penalised accordingly.

For the offence of selling controlled price goods beyond the maximum price an individual may be fined by the court up to RM100,000 or imprisoned not exceeding three years or both or compounded up to RM50,000, while a company can be fined up to RM500,000 or compounded up to RM250,000.

For the offence of failing to display price tags on controlled price items, an individual can be fined by the court up to RM50,000 or compounded up to RM25,000, while a company can be fined up to RM100,000 or compounded up to RM50,000.

Consumers can channel complaints to KPDNHEP through various means including the e-aduan portal or Ez ADU app, the call centre at 1800-886-800, email to [email protected] or WhatsApp to 019- 2794317.