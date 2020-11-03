Sabah CM fires stern warnings to officers who fail to deliver food aid to people affected by Covid-19 pandemic

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor fired a stern warning to officers on the ground at all districts throughout the state who have been slow or failed to deliver the much-needed food aid to the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that he had directed the State Secretary to closely monitor the distribution process to ensure the government’s food basket reached all recipients as intended and in time.

“I will get regular updates to ensure that this is done,” he said.

The Chief Minister said this at the special State Security Committee meeting attended by 5th Infantry Division Commander Major General Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Eastern Fleet Commander Syed Zahrul Putra Syed Abdullah, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali, ESSCom Commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman and Sabah Special Branch Chief, Mohd Salleh Yahya.

Also in attendance were Minister of Local Government & Housing Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, Federal Secretary Sabah Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor and Sabah Health Director Datuk Christina Rundi.

The special meeting convened here today to discuss the current Covid-19 situation in Sabah and the ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic spread as well as the strategy and direction including challenges faced. Datuk Christina and Datuk Safar presented the Sabah Health Department and State Government’s overview respectively.

Hajiji praised all security agencies for successfully enforcing security at the state’s borders but reminded that measures need to be tightened via the Task Force Ops Benteng to ensure no intrusion of illegal foreigners who has the potential to make this pandemic worse.

The joint security forces saw to it that all Non-Conventional Ships coming into Malaysian waters to and from Indonesia and the Philippines has been prohibited.

Paying tribute all frontliners for their sacrifices, Hajiji said that overall the country had managed the pandemic well and he wished to see this continued cooperation between state and federal authorities to handle the situation in Sabah.

On CMCO and EMCO in Sabah, the Chief Minister said that to date, 22 localities throughout the state had been placed under EMCO but reiterated that while this was unavoidable, the state government understood the plight of many in the business sectors who have suffered losses.

“We will look at the situation with the view to ease the movement control order, so businesses can open up again,” he said.