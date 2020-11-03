Sarawak’s culture, friendly people most dear to outgoing DCP Dev Kumar

KUCHING (Nov 3): Outgoing Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar says he will miss the culture and friendly people of Sarawak the most after he is transferred out of the state for what will seem to be the last time.

Dev Kumar, who turns 59 on Nov 28, has served three stints in Sarawak since the 1980s and on Nov 20, he will be taking up his new position as Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Intelligence/Operations deputy director.

“It has been an honour and pleasure serving in Sarawak during the three tours of duty. I wish and hope for the state to remain peaceful, harmonious and united,” he said.

Dev Kumar, who is from Kedah, said he has many fond memories serving in Sarawak, especially during the 1980s when he was an investigating officer at the Central Police Station here.

He said he would remember and cherish his memories of visiting crime scenes on long boats, spending nights in longhouses and encountering unique cases.

Dev Kumar said one of the greatest challenges he faced while serving in the state was the murder investigation of former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Miri secretary Bill Kayong, who was shot dead at a traffic light intersection in Miri.

“I was leading the task force and was under utmost pressure to solve this high-profile case. God willing, we were able to arrest the killer and recover the murder weapon within a short period of time,” he said.

He recalled that he had the opportunity to travel to Xiamen, China to escort the alleged mastermind back to Sarawak.

Dev Kumar also expressed his gratitude to the state government for awarding him with the ‘Johan Bintang Sarawak (JBS)’ in conjunction of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s birthday.

“I thank the state government for this award. I feel honoured and blessed to receive this award. It was not expected and I am grateful and thanked the state also for honouring 29 other police officers and rank-and file with various awards from the Head of State,” he said.

Dev Kumar was a fresh graduate of the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre when he served as an investigating officer here from 1982 to 1989. He returned as the head of the Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief from 2015 to 2018, after which he was transferred back to Kuala Lumpur.

In July last year, Dev Kumar was appointed the Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner.