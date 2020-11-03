‘Strict 14-day observance vital in curbing Covid-19 spread’

MIRI: Strict observance of Covid-19 cases within a 14-day period is crucial in breaking the chain of Covid-19 infection in the division, stresses Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting.

According to him, the exercise to detect positive cases here has been on-going since end of last month.

In this regard, he points out that it is important for the local community to refrain from going to crowded places as part of efforts to control the situation.

“Continuous observation are in place, conducted by our disaster management committee, but such effort would only be successful with the cooperation from the public,” he told reporters when met at the central market here yesterday, where he was distributing face masks to the traders and shoppers there.

Asked about the need for schools in the Yellow Zone district to be closed temporarily, Ting said such matter would be under the purview of the Ministry of Education and also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“However, I do understand the parents being worried about the situation and to have a clearer observance of what is actually happening at schools here, I will be visiting them (schools) and check the percentage of attendance.

“Should there is a need for temporary closure, I would propose it to the SDMC,” he said.

Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, also reminded the public to never take the situation here lightly, in that they must continue to adhere to the set standard operating procedures (SOP) and be alert at all times.

Apart from the central market here, Ting and his team also distributed free face masks to the traders and shoppers at Miri Fish Market, Unity Food Centre, and the commercial premises along the Senior Citizen’s Lane at Jalan Persiaran Kabor.