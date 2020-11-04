Ashes of student murdered in Taiwan brought home to Sibu

SIBU (Nov 4): The parents of Irene Chung, 24, a Malaysian student who was murdered in Taiwan on Oct 29, have returned to Sibu today with her ashes.

Desmond Chung Wei Kuo and Ting Ching Ching brought the urn containing their daughter’s ashes to Nirvana Memorial Park where it was interred, immediately after they arrived at Sibu Airport from Kuching at 6pm.

Ting was seen crying as she exited the airport where the couple was met by their lawyer, Yap Hoi Liong, a political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang, and others.

Yap told reporters that the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had granted the parents five days special exemption from the mandatory 14-day home quarantine for Sarawakians returning to the state.

“SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah gave the approval due to the circumstances of this case. We will adhere to the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) standard operating procedure.

“After that they will undergo home quarantine. We will arrange for a press conference later,” he said.

The parents had travelled to Taiwan on Nov 1 to make arrangements for her funeral.

Irene, a student of Chiang Jung Christian University in Tainan, was found dead in the mountainous Alian district in Kaohsiung.

She was earlier reported missing by her university after she did not show up for a meeting with a classmate on the night of Oct 28.

CCTV camera footage showed her walking alone close to a railway overpass near the university at around 8pm on the same night.

Based on the same footage, Taiwan police also had found and arrested a 28-year-old man, who later confessed to strangling the student with a rope and dumping the body.