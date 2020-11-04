Avoid crowds, undergo Covid-19 swab tests every two weeks, Dewan Rakyat Speaker tells MPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): MPs were today told to avoid crowded places and events as well as to undergo swab tests for Covid-19 while Parliament is in session after several aides to a senator were infected with the coronavirus.

The containment measures were among several announced by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun today after a meeting with the Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement read aloud in Parliament by his deputy Datuk Seri Azalina Othman.

The MPs were also told to limit their movement outside Parliament, including not organising or attending events, meetings or gatherings where large numbers of people are expected. If they do, they must strictly follow the regulations that have been set by the National Security Council and Ministry of Health.

“All MPs and their officers are also subjected to Covid-19 swab tests every two weeks.

“If there are positive cases in the Parliament, Ministry of Health personnel will do a valuation on the SOP. It has to be reminded that any infection in Parliament might lead to the closure of Parliament Premises if it is needed,” Azalina told Dewan Rakyat this morning.

The Dewan Rakyat resumed its sitting last Monday. The much-anticipated Budget 2021 is scheduled for tabling this Friday.

The lower House was alarmed after news emerged of a possible Parliament cluster due to that five recent Covid-19 infections, purportedly involving people there.

The daily sitting since Monday has been shortened to half a day, ending at 1pm and will continue until tomorrow.

However Azhar clarified yesterday that four of the cases were aides to a senator and were not Dewan Negara staff as reported previously.

He also clarified that an auxiliary policeman said to be infected was not on duty in Parliament grounds.

Parliament’s chief administrator has also said all staff have been screened for Covid-19 between October 28 and 30 ― ahead of the Dewan Rakyat sitting ― and all found to be negative. – Malay Mail