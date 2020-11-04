DAP reps elected to serve all S’wakians not just constituents, says Chong

KUCHING (Nov 4): Democratic Action Party Sarawak chief Chong Chieng Jen has defended the actions of his party’s assemblymen in attending to problems faced by people outside the boundaries of their constituency.

He also said that their actions should not be taken as an indication that they could be switching seats in the next election.

Chong told a press conference today that all DAP elected representatives were elected to safeguard and look after the welfare of all people in the state and not limited only to their own constituents.

“I find it irresponsible if our DAP assembly members only bother to service their own constituents and not those from other constituencies.

“Our mandate is to look after the welfare of all residents in the state and sometimes, your voters might be residing in other constituencies as well,” said Chong when asked about DAP reps seen on the ground in areas beyond their own constituencies recently.

Chong stressed the actions of an assemblyman assisting to solve issues faced by voters in other constituencies should not be taken as an indication that he or she would be switching seats to contest in the next state election.

“On principle and legally, when you are elected as a state representative, your responsibility is to protect the interest and rights of the entire state. Likewise, when you are appointed as the member of Parliament, your responsibility is to the country.”

Besides, Chong felt the current state government’s top priority is to protect the livelihood of the people instead of ‘harping’ on the topic of the next state election during this Covid-19 pandemic.