DAP Sarawak endorses Bersih online petition on state polls

KUCHING (Nov 4): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak supports the demands in an online petition initiated by the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) Sarawak to ensure all eligible Sarawakians can take part in the next state election.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the petition’s three demands were endorsed and supported by his party together with eight other civil society organisations for a fairer election process.

“The demands directed to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Election Commission are in the best interest of Sarawakian voters, due to the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told a press conference today.

The three demands are that the State Legislative Assembly should serve its full term until June 6 next year for elections to be held latest by Aug 5; expanding absentee voting facilities to include all eligible Sarawakians who are not in the state on polling day, and televised party leaders’ debate as well as free airtime for all candidates to replace in-person campaigning.

Chong said two of the demands were within the power of the ruling state government, namely the dissolution of the state assembly and allowing the stated-owned television station TV Sarawak to provide free airtime to all contesting candidates.

The Kota Sentosa assemblyman said allowing candidates from both ruling and opposition political parties to debate on the state-owned television channel would enable voters to be well-informed before casting their votes.

“TV Sarawak belongs to all Sarawakians and all people of the state has the right to enjoy the benefits offered by the television station. The television station was not set up utilising money from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak but the money of all Sarawakians,” he said.

Thus, Chong asked supporters of the party to join in signing the online petition to champion for a fairer election process in the state.