Dev Kumar hands over duties to acting Sarawak DCP Hairuddin

KUCHING (Nov 4): Dato Dev Kumar has this morning handed over his duties as Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner to SAC Hairuddin Che Hamid, who is the state contingent’s special branch chief.

Dev Kumar, who held the post for one year and three months in Sarawak, will be reporting for duty as the new Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Intelligence/Operations deputy director on Nov 16.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail congratulated Dev Kumar for his new position in Bukit Aman and commended him for his dedication while serving in Sarawak.

“Dev is a person who carries out his duties with full dedication and excellence to ensure the safety and peace in Sarawak can be maintained,” said Aidi during the handing over of duties.

He also said the new post in Bukit Aman was fitting for Dev Kumar who has a vast experience in policing works and brought a lot of success through his leadership.

The new position, he said, also showed the confidence that the leadership of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has in Dev Kumar.

“I am very comfortable when working alongside Dev and would like to convey my gratitude to him,” said Aidi.

Hairuddin, who is the acting deputy police commissioner, described Dev Kumar as a unique officer who has been transferred to Sarawak three times, adding that the state would miss him.

“I wish him all the best in Bukit Aman. He now also has the chance to be close to his family,” said Hairuddin.

Dev Kumar, in his outgoing speech, thanked the PDRM leadership for the trust in appointing him to the position.

“Despite my short term as the deputy police commissioner since July 29 last year, I feel proud to be able to serve and receive good cooperation from every section of the Sarawak police contingent,” said Dev.

He also thanked Aidi and wished him all the best in serving Sarawak especially during this pandemic and the next state election.

Dev Kedah, who turns 59 on Nov 28, is from Kedah. He was a fresh graduate of the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre when he was posted to Sarawak as an investigating officer at the Central Police Station here from 1982 to 1989.

He returned as the head of the Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department from 2015 to 2018, after which he was transferred back to Kuala Lumpur.