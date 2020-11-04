Fatimah thanks outgoing Dev Kumar for contributions to state

KUCHING: Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah has thanked outgoing Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato Dev Kumar for his contributions to the state, particularly in dealing with issues handled by her ministry.

“Thank you for establishing close collaboration between the police and my ministry especially in dealing with domestic violence, crimes against children, teenage pregnancies, baby dumping, drugs, substance abuse and crimes related to it such as theft and petty crimes,” she said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was issued following a courtesy call by Dev Kumar on Fatimah at her ministry’s office at

Baitulmakmur Building 2 in Petra Jaya here.

Fatimah said the efficient and fast action taken by the police in arresting suspects had resulted in an increase of public confidence in the enforcement authority and contributed greatly to public safety and wellbeing.

Dev Kumar, who was appointed Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner in July last year, will be taking up the post of CID deputy director of Intelligence/Operations in Bukit Aman, effective Nov 20.

He was also previously Sarawak CID chief from 2015 to 2018.