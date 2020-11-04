Green Hill Cluster remains largest of six active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 4): There are currently six active Covid-19 infection clusters in the state, with five new cases in the Wisma Saberkas Cluster and one new case in the Greenhill Cluster recorded today.

With the addition of one new case, the Green Hill Cluster remains the largest infection cluster in the state with total positive cases at 63 including the index case.

A total of 619 individuals were screened in this cluster, with 593 testing negative for the virus and 10 still awaiting results.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said that with the addition of the five new cases, the total number of positive cases in the Wisma Saberkas Cluster is now 16, including the index case.

A total of 730 individuals were screened, whereby 662 tested negative for the virus while five are still awaiting results.

No new cases have been recorded in the Baki Cluster, as the number of positive cases in this cluster stands at 30.

This total does not include the 10 cases that have been detected and recorded in Perak involving this cluster.

A total of 2,943 individuals were screened, and 2,913 tested negative for the virus.

The Bah Arnab Cluster also did not record any new positive case, with the total number of positive cases so far standing at 12 including the index case.

The Putra Cluster in Bintulu also did not record new cases, with total positive cases involved in this cluster at five cases including the index case.

Seladah Cluster did not record new cases and total positive cases remain at seven including index case.

Kuching District’s status as a red zone remains unchanged, with a total of 117 locally transmitted cases recorded in the last 14 days.

Miri, Lundu and Limbang districts also maintain their yellow zone status, with a total of 20, four and one active cases in the last 14 days ,respectively.

The other 36 districts in Sarawak remain green zones.