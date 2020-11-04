Heavy rain causes flash floods in Kuching city centre, inundates part of Jalan Pending

Facebook users have taken to social media to post photos of the flooded area.

KUCHING (Nov 4): A section of Jalan Pending heading to the city centre here is currently inundated by flash floods due to heavy rain this afternoon.

However, the same road which heads to Jalan Kwong Lee Bank is not as badly affected as it is still accessible by vehicles.

Road users who are heading to the city centre are advised to use an alternative route to their destination.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) when contacted are currently preparing a list of areas which are affected by the flash flood in Kuching.

MORE TO COME