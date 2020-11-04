Important for PN govt to decriminalise attempted suicide as Covid-19 pandemic intensifies, says Dr Yii

KUCHING (Nov 4): The current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government must show more urgency in repealing Section 309 of the Penal Code to ‘decriminalise attempted suicide’, says Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Yuen.

He said the issue should be properly dealt with especially with the increasing cases due to the anxiety and stress induced by the current Covid-19 pandemic which will exacerbate certain tendencies, especially those that may have pre-existing mental health conditions.

Dr Yii added that under the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) Government, the then Law Minister Datuk VK Liew was invested in making sure this reform would happen and even said that the necessary reforms would have been ready for a June tabling in 2020.

“However, since the change of government, there seems to be little urgency in implementing this needed reform even with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I recently received a Parliamentary answer saying that the government is still studying the matter and still in the stage of consulting the relevant stakeholders. Fact of the matter is, this was the exact answer that I received in the last Parliamentary session and yet since then, little has been done even with the urgency of the matter,” he said in a statement today.

Under Section 309 of the Penal Code under ‘Attempt to Commit Suicide’, it reads that: “Whoever attempts to commit suicide, and does any act towards the commission of such offence, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or both”.

Meanwhile, since the start of the pandemic and the implementation of restrictive interventions such as the Movement Control Order (MCO), Dr Yii said experts including Mental Health associations, centres and even clinics have reported a significant increase of mental health cases among the people.

“Many are finding it hard to cope with isolation and economic hardship.

“According to the police, there were 78 suicides nationwide from March 18, when the shutdown began, until June 9. There were 64 suicides in the same period last year,” he said.

A study found some 45 per cent of 1,084 Malaysian respondents were experiencing varying levels of anxiety and depression during the MCO, whilst a total of 34 per cent of 4,142 calls received by the Befrienders between March 18 and May 16 were related to the Covid-19 outbreak. Over a third of the calls about Covid-19 were suicidal in nature.

At the same time, he said, the Health Ministry also reported that it received some 2,500 phone calls and more than 1,000 WhatsApp messages between March 28 and April 12, during the early days of the MCO, on its Psychological First Aid hotline.

“We have seen clear trends of an increased in either suicides, possible attempts and even ideation due to what experts have termed the ‘silent mental health pandemic’ due to Covid-19.

“That is why the government must be proactive and show more urgency in dealing with this issue holistically. They should not be treated as an ‘accused’ but rather a patient who needs all the required therapy and support,” said Dr Yii.