Kapit faces shortage of fresh local farm produce — Rep

KAPIT: Kapit is still facing a shortage of fresh local farm products such as vegetables, fruit, and meat, said Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

He said with basic infrastructure already in place, Kapit folk should work to revolutionise their thoughts and actions to develop the rural economy.

“There’s great demand for vegetables and fruit here. After the road link to Sibu, I have observed many industrious hawkers from neighbouring towns bringing in fruit and vegetables to sell here like hotcakes.

“For instance, pineapple, guava, watermelon, eggs, sea fish, and citrus fruits have high demand,” he said when closing a community policing workshop here on Monday.

Jamit pointed out that rural folk have large tracts of land that could be opened

up for agricultural activities.

“Agriculture and farming have huge potential to earn attractive income. It isn’t just planting, poultry, and livestock rearing, aquaculture, inland fish breeding. Now innovative farmers engage modern technology and scientific methods such as hydroponic methods to plant vegetables. The advantage of modern technology controlled by computers saves space and increases productivity,” he said.

The series of workshops organised by the Kapit District Office were attended by 265 grassroots leaders from the district.