PSB backs Chong’s proposed special committee on Petros to ensure transparency, prevent leakages

KUCHING (Nov 4): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has backed Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chief Chong Chieng Jen’s proposal to set up a Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) special select committee on Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

The party said in a statement today that it supported Chong’s move to propose a Motion at the DUN sitting for the setting up of the committee to oversee and supervise the operation and management of Petros.

“This is the only way to ensure that the oil wealth of the state is preserved for its people. It is the only way to ensure transparency in award of contracts and to prevent any leakages to enrich just a few.

“We trust that this motion will receive the full support of all state assemblymen across the political divide if they are sincere about caring for the people,” PSB said.

Chong, who is Kota Sentosa assemblyman, had told reporters yesterday that the special select committee would comprise at least one assemblyman from every political party in the state assembly.

He said the committee would ensure that the wealth from oil and gas generated through Petros would be daily and equitably distributed to all Sarawakians.

Petros is a state-owned oil and gas firm that was established about two years ago.