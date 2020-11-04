Sarawak coaches, former players want Posa out

KUCHING: Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) president Dato Posa Majais has been asked to step down over his recent statement to withdraw teams under the association from participating in Malaysian League (M-League) next year.

Two football associations – Sarawak Former Footballers Association and Sarawak Football Coaches Association – and some FAS members made the call at a press conference held at a hotel here yesterday.

Sarawak Former Footballers Association president Waili Abang said the state football fraternity was concerned about the statement by the FAS president as if his plan was carried through the state’s football would be adversely affected.

“Instead of pulling the state football teams from competing in the Malaysian League, we feel Posa should resign from his role and let someone else with experience and capability to lead the association,” he said.

In an interview published by a news portal recently, Posa said financial constraints could prevent the state teams from participating in M-League next year.

Waili Abang said such a drastic decision would thwart the development of young talents in the state and Posa should instead make way for a new president to solve the financial problems of FAS.

“Our fans are looking for the kind of entertainment that our football teams used to offer in the past.

“We want to bring back the era of winning, the era of trophies and entertainment and put an end to the era of finger-pointing for issues in the state football scene,” said a former state footballer Subian Putit during the press conference.

Subian highlighted some of the issues under the helm of Posa was the non-payment of salaries, with outstanding salary payments to foreign coaches that reach about RM500,000, Employee Provident Fund’s contributions and existing legal charges.

“I would like to reiterate that we have unanimously agreed the current FAS president Posa should leave the organisation with honour so that we can improve the state football standard to its previous high,” said Subian.

Also present at the press conference was Awang Mahyan Awang Mohamad, the legendary coach of the Ngap Sayot era.