SOP compliance: Business folk told not to take things lightly

MIRI: Business operators here have been warned to strictly enforce the standard operating procedure (SOP) stipulated by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to curb the spread of Coviud-19 virus at their premises.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who issued this reminder, said Miri City Council (MCC) enforcement team would beef up its SOP enforcement operation starting today.

Lee, who is also the minister in charge of the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, said this at a press conference after chairing the committee meeting at Miri Islamic Complex yesterday.

“We have received some public complaints that some business premises have been found to not follow the SOP properly such as having no physical distancing markings, and no separate lanes for entry and exit.

“Our major concern is those places that are frequently visited by the people such as markets and eateries.”

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, wanted the MCC to make sure that all business premises under its jurisdiction would strictly adhere to the SOP – those failing to do so could be imposed with the RM1,000 compound, he warned.

Since the latest infections were detected here, Miri Disaster Mangement Committee had traced 412 persons who had been in close contacts with the patients for swab tests and issuance of quarantine notices.

Lee advised the people to stay at home and reduce social activities at outside.

Also present at the meeting were acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and Miri mayor Adam Yii.