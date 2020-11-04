‘Special Council on MA63 to convene first meeting this month’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is expected to convene for the first time this month to discuss and decide on matters that are important and need to be expedited and resolved.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the Special Council would also look into the immediate execution of decisions made by the previous Cabinet Committee, especially the low-hanging fruit.

“This proves the sincerity of the federal government in executing the rights of Sabah and Sarawak as provided by law and enshrined in the Constitution,” he said in a written reply to Yamani Hafez Musa (Bersatu-Sipitang) who wanted to know the recent development on the Special Council on MA63 and to Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) who wanted to know the efforts taken by the government to honour the provisions of the MA63.

The Cabinet had, on Sept 9, agreed to the formation of the Special Council on MA63 and it was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the Malaysia Day celebration in Sibu, Sarawak on Sept 16. — Bernama