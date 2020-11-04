Ten new positive cases in Green Hill Cluster

KUCHING: The Greenhill Cluster here remains the largest out of six active clusters in Sarawak, with the addition of 10 new positive Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, including two in Miri.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the total number of positive cases involving this cluster had reached 62 people, including the index case.

It said eight cases were recorded in Kuching, while two were recorded in Miri.

“A total of 692 individuals had been screened, where 62 were found positive for Covid-19 and 630 individuals tested negative,” it said in a statement yesterday.

The Greenhill Cluster was announced by SDMC on Oct 28 after 19 positive cases were identified from the cluster including its index case (Case 798). SDMC also said three new positive Covid-19 cases were detected in the Wisma Saberkas Cluster here yesterday.

“This brings the total number of positive cases involving those clusters to 11, including the index case,” it said.

It also said 531 individuals had been screened from the cluster, which was identified on Monday.

“A total of 11 cases tested positive for Covid-19, while 10 who underwent screening tested negative for the virus.

“There are also 510 individuals who are currently waiting for test results,” it added.

The committee said three other clusters in Kuching – the Baki Cluster, Bah Arnab Cluster and Seladah Cluster – did not record any new positive Covid-19 case yesterday.

“The Baki Cluster remains active with 30 positive cases reported including the index case.

“A total of 2,943 individuals have been screened under the Baki Cluster, with 30 positive cases detected, 2,730 negative cases and 183 individuals still awaiting test results,” it said.

It said the Bah Arnab and Seladah Clusters had so far detected 12 cases and seven cases, respectively.

SDMC also said the Putra Cluster in Bintulu remained active, with five positive cases reported including the index case.

Kuching District remain the only Red Zone in Sarawak with 111 cases reported in the last 14 days. Lundu, Miri and Limbang remained as Yellow Zone districts.