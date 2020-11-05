Clerk sentenced in Serian Court to two years jail for CBT involving RM1.26mil

KUCHING (Nov 5): A clerk has been sentenced to two years in jail for committing five counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving a sum of RM1.26 million belonging to a company.

Sarawak Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) head Supt. Maria Rasid said the accused, Teo Pek Hia, 44, had pleaded guilty and was sentenced today.

“She was also fined RM25,000 in default six months in jail,” Maria said in a statement.

“The court sentenced her to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM5,000 for each charge. The jail penalties are to run concurrently,” said Maria.

Magistrate Afidah Abdul Rahman had convicted Teo under Section 408 of the Penal Code. DPP Muhammad Hafiz Musa prosecuted in the case.

Teo was arrested by the Padawan District Police CCID on Oct 17.

She will be serving her sentence at the Puncak Borneo prison.