Constable killed during pursuit in Johor laid to rest in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 5): The late Constable Nicholester Dadup Unggat, who was killed in a crash while pursuing suspected criminals in Johor Baru, has been laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Park this morning.

The coffin carrying his body was brought out from his grandfather Salang Kaya’s house in Sibu Jaya at 6am by eleven pallbearers made up of Sibu police personnel.

Sombre atmosphere filled the air as his family members, relatives and friends gathered at the house.

Also present was Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

Nicholester, 20, was killed when the police patrol car he was in crashed into an SUV and overturned while pursuing suspected criminals in a car on Nov 1.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said Nicholester was killed on the spot.