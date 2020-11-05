Convenience store worker foils robbery in Taman Sukma, two suspects arrested

KUCHING (Nov 5): Two suspected robbers have been arrested by the police after one of the men was apprehended by the worker of a 24-hour convenience shop during an attempted robbery at about 2am yesterday.

The suspects had also tried unsuccessfully to rob a petrol station about 30 minutes earlier.

The first suspect was handed over to the police at the shop in Taman Sukma after the worker overpowered him in a scuffle.

It led to the arrest of the second suspect at a separate location.

The police seized a replica pistol and a motorcycle used by the suspects.

“I would like to convey my gratitude to the worker of the convenience shop for his brave action which led to the arrests of the two suspects,” said Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement today.

Awang Din revealed that the suspects had also tried to rob a petrol station in Petra Jaya at 1.30am with one of them pulling out the replica pistol.

“He pointed the replica pistol at the worker of the petrol station who hurriedly hid in the store room,” said Awang Din, adding that the suspects left the scene after realising that their attempt had failed.

Police believed that they have solved three robbery cases with the arrest of the duo, one of whom has a criminal record related to property crime, robbery and drug abuse.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for robbery, which carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years and is liable to whipping.

Meanwhile, Awang Din urged the public to cooperate with the police by becoming their eyes and ears.

The Kuching district police can be contacted via their hotline at 082-244444 or by visiting the nearest police station.