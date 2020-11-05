Couple jailed 43 months for false death benefit claim

KUCHING: A couple here have each been sentenced to 43 months in jail by the Magistrate Court here on Tuesday after they faked the death of the husband to claim RM26,019.40 death benefit from the Social Security Organisation (Socso)

Hamidah Talaha, 45, and her husband, Mansor Idris, 46, a labourer, pleaded guilty when all nine charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code were read before two separate Magistrates.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi sentenced the accused to

12 months in jail for the three charges, while Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali sentenced each of them to 31 months in jail for the other six charges.

The court ordered the sentence to run concurrently, starting Tuesday, and also ordered Mansor to be given nine lashes.

The couple was accused of deceiving a Socso executive officer with a death certificate stating that the husband had died, and caused him (officer) to pay out RM26,019.40 in death benefit in stages from Aug 9, 2019 to Oct 1 this year at Socso office here.

The officer realised that he had been cheated on Oct 15 when his colleague, who is Mansor’s acquaintance living in the same village, told him that Mansor was ‘not dead’.

A check with the National Registration Department showed that a death certificate had been issued in the husband’s name without the cause of death mentioned.

The complainant felt that the accused had falsified the death certificate and thus, he lodged a police report.

In their mitigating plea, the couple who has three children told the court that they resorted to the scam as they were desperate due to financial difficulties.

“We are greatly affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) and we did not have other ways to provide for the family as we were fired from our jobs during the period,” they pleaded before sentencing.

The prosecution was represented separately by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad and Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin

Both of the accused were not represented by counsel.