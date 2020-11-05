Covid-19: 6 new cases in Sarawak, all in Kuching with 3 from Wisma Saberkas Cluster

KUCHING (Nov 5): Sarawak recorded six new Covid-19 positive cases today, all reported in Kuching Division, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 942, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of these, three new cases were detected from the Wisma Saberkas Cluster, along with one case from the Green Hill Cluster, one from self-screening at a private hospital and an individual case with symptoms.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah added that no new clusters were reported today, as six clusters still remain active in the state.

Case 937 from the Greenhill cluster involved an Indonesian woman, who serves as a domestic helper to Case 818, which was reported on Oct 27.

“Case 937 was detected through close contact tracing and was tested negative for the first rT-PCR screening on Oct 27. The second screening on Nov 4 found the case to be positive for Covid-19.

“This case shows no symptoms and signs of Covid-19, and has no history of visiting her country of origin or high-risk areas in the last three months. The case has been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and is categorised as a local transmission case,” he told the daily update press conference.

Uggah said Case 938 involved a local male, who underwent screening at a private hospital on Nov 4 for having visited Wisma Saberkas.

The case’s rT-PCR screening result came back positive for the virus on the same day. The case showed no symptoms or signs of the virus.

Case 940 involved a local male who underwent a Covid-19 screening at a private medical laboratory. The case had close contact with Case 932, who was reported positive for the virus on Nov 4.

“Case 941 involves a local female who had screening at a local laboratory on Nov 4. This case had visited the premises at Wisma Saberkas but showed on symptoms and signs of Covid-19,” he said.

He added that the three cases which belonged to Wisma Saberkas cluster were receiving treatment at SGH.

Uggah said Case 939 involved a local woman who took the initiative for screening at a private hospital in the city on Nov 4 because she felt unwell, and her test result came back positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

“This case has no history of overseas visit or travelling to high risk areas in the last three months. This case is still being looked into and contact tracing is being proactively carried out.”

Case 942, he said, involved a local woman who underwent the Covid-19 screening at a government health clinic after having had a fever and cough since Oct 30.

The case is an employee at a gym outlet here and has no history of travelling abroad or to high-risk areas in the last three months, he said.

“The case has been admitted to SGH for treatment, and it is being looked into how the case was infected. This case is categorised as a local transmission case,” he added.