Covid-19: No need for total lockdown yet, says Mohd Redzuan

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 5): There is currently no need for a total lockdown to be implemented but the move can still be considered to address the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

He said Malaysia is currently in the recovery phase and has been implementing exit policy measures cautiously under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) with the gradual opening of almost all economic and social sectors based on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set.

“The national crisis management mechanism implemented thus far has successfully controlled the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and avoided health facilities such as hospitals and clinics from being burdened with too many cases,” he said during Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in his reply to a question from Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) on why the government has yet to impose a lockdown despite the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Mohd Redzuan said if a total lockdown is implemented, it will have a negative impact, including on mental health as well as economy.

“The government should carry out balanced control through the best preventive measures by cultivating and adopting new norms such as social distancing and adherence to hygiene practices such as frequent hand washing and looking after one’s own health,” he said.

Answering Shahidan’s supplementary question on whether the government would quarantine MPs who returned to their respective constituencies, especially in the red zone during the Dewan Rakyat sitting, Mohd Redzuan said that Parliament had already required them to undergo a COVID-19 screening test every two weeks and to adhere to the SOPs set. — BERNAMA