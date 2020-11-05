Current term of Sarawak DUN expires June 6, 2021, says Asfia on confusion over when state polls is due

KUCHING (Nov 5): The term of the current Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) ends on June 6, 2021, confirmed DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar today amid conflicting claims on when the august House will be automatically dissolved.

He said the first meeting of the DUN after the 11th State Election was on June 7, 2016, and the tenure of the current DUN expires five years from that date, which would be June 6, 2021.

“Because there are conflicting information, I better clarify this. The first meeting of the DUN after the 11th state general election was on June 7, 2016.

“The tenure of the Dewan expires 5 years from June 7, 2016. This is provided under Article 21 (3) of the State Constitution of Sarawak.

“So Article 21 (3) reads: The Dewan Undangan Negeri shall, unless sooner dissolved, continue for 5 years from the date of the first sitting and shall then stand dissolved.

“Therefore the tenure of the DUN shall expire on June 6, 2021. The 5 years is not from the election (date). The 5 years is from the first sitting after the election,” Asfia said during a press conference at the DUN Complex here today.

Asfia was asked to clarify on when the current term of the assembly would end as there had been conflicting dates given by politicians, with some claiming that it would end as early as April next year.

He pointed out that when DUN dissolves automatically after the term ends, the polls must be held within 60 days in accordance with the State Constitution.

“Covid or no Covid, you must have an election. It’s constitutionally mandatory. No choice.

“Article 21 Clause 4 states, a general election shall be held within 60 days from the date of the dissolution, and the new DUN shall be summoned to meet on a date not later than 120 days from that date (after election).

“Whether the political parties are ready or not you must have an election within 60 days,” said Asfia.

The date of the assembly’s expiry had been under the spotlight recently due to concern that the current government could seek the dissolution of the august House amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

However, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has assured Sarawakians that their health was a priority of the government, and he would be guided by the Health Ministry, experts and the preparedness of the Election Commission in deciding when to call the polls.