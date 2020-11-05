DUN sitting shortened to 5 days due to rising Covid-19 cases, says Speaker

KUCHING (Nov 5): The Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting will be shortened from 8 days to 5 days this time around, due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state, said DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

“I have received a notification from the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) to vary the date of the upcoming sitting from Nov 9 to 18, 2020 to a new date Nov 9 to 13, 2020, Monday to Friday. The notification from the chief minister dated Nov 2, 2020 was received on Nov 5, 2020.

“The reason for this change of dates, shortening the time of the meeting is because of the rising cases of Covid-19 on the state. A sharp increase in Covid-19 cases shows no signs of abating, thereby compelling the DUN to reduce the days of sittings to 5 days,” he told a press conference at the DUN Complex here today.

Asfia added that Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hosham Abdullah in a statement categorically stated that a long Parliamentary session poses a higher risk of contracting or spreading the virus.

