Fatimah: PBB Women’s Wing will help remind voters, enforce SOPs during next state election

KUCHING (Nov 5): The Women’s Wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will help enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the next state election in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic, said its chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said that its members will help voters by reminding them to keep their distance when going to cast their votes, and not letting too many people gather at one place by informing them to come back later if the particular voting center is full.

“We see it as our responsibility to ensure that we are all safe, and can break the Covid-19 chain of infection,” she said at a press conference at her office today.

“After seeing what happened in Sabah, as party machinery, we must fully adhere to the SOPs. Take care of our voters, and take care of ourselves.”

Similarly, she said that the Women’s Wing were fully prepared for the election, and the machineries are reminded to adhere to the SOPs like wearing facemasks and practicing physical distancing between one another.

“I tell our women it is very important to adhere to the SOPs and the enhanced SOPs provided by the Election Commission (EC) later, and learn from what happened in the Sabah state election, so that it will not happen here.”

At the same time, she believed that Sarawakians are very disciplined and will follow the SOP during the state election.

Citing the recent Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Kampung Haji Baki held there from Oct 28 to Nov 10, she said its residents had adhered to the SOPs very well.

Similarly, she reminded existing women leaders at all levels to be exemplary in terms of leadership, work performance and providing top service to the people.

Asked if there will be new women candidates fielded in the next election, she said that it was the chief minister’s prerogative, and said that she hopes that there will be an increase and not decrease in number of women candidates.

“We need to convince the people that women can also give the best service to the people, and contribute in the process of building our nation.”

The state election can be held anytime from now to June 7 next year when the current DUN term automatically dissolves, as the first sitting for the current term was on June 7, 2016.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had recently said that there was “no rush” to hold the state election at the moment due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.