Fire destroys Penan longhouse in Upper Baram

MIRI: A 23-door Penan longhouse in Long Balau, Upper Baram was destroyed in a fire that struck in the wee hours of yesterday.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but it left 25 people from eight families homeless, said Marudi Fire and Rescue chief Maureen Sim.

According to her, an alert about the incident was only received at around 7am yesterday.

“Immediately after receiving the information, arrangements were made to transport firefighters from Zone 6 (Miri) and also immediate food assistance to the site, using a helicopter.

“We’re still investigating the cause of the fire,” said Sim, adding that Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala and Miri Fire and Rescue chief Supt Law Poh Kiong also joined the operation.

It would take about nine hours to reach Long Balau from Miri city via a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

The remote settlement is under Mulu constituency.

At the site, Gerawat handed over immediate cash aid of RM5,000 the longhouse chieftain, whose name is the same as the assemblyman – Gerawat Tebaran.

“My sincere thanks and appreciation to Deputy Chief Minister (Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas) and Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah (Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development) for their prompt support and assistance; the Welfare Department and MRC (Malaysian Red Crescent) Miri for their immediate channelling of food items and clothing; and also to Miri Fire and Rescue Department for arranging the helicopter to deliver the immediate assistance.

“I would also like to thank Penghulu Willy Wing and Long Seridan headman Robin Kasi who have come Long Balau to deliver aid to the victims, the local manager for Lee Ting Timber, and also the representative of Petronas Sabah Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) for their help,” said the assemblyman.

Those wishing to donate to the fire victims are welcome to come to the Mulu State Constituency Service Centre at Miri Bypass, or call the office on 085-324 771.

They can also call Mariam Suluy on 013-835 8515, or Simon Jolly on 013-807 0233.