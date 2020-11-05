GOF Sarawak seizes RM2.1 million worth of illicit cigarettes

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak made one of its largest seizures this year, when boxes of cigarettes worth more than RM2.1 million were found during a raid on a house at Tabuan Laru here yesterday.

GOF Sarawak commander SAC Mancha Ata, in a statement, said the 9.30am operation also inluded the arrest of a local man, said to be the storekeeper.

“Checks uncovered a total of 9,500 cartons (1.9 million sticks) of regular cigarettes and 4,217 cartons (94,520 sticks) of ‘Kretek’ (Indonesian clove cigarettes) of different brands inside the house and also inside a van parked in front of the house,” said Mancha.

He said the seized items were later handed over to the Kuching District police for further action under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs

Act 1967. The GOF had seized illicit cigarettes and alcoholic beverages worth a total of RM33,333,964.54 under Ops Libas, which had run since Jan 1 this year.

It also recorded 147 cases, involving the arrest of 407 individuals – comprising 180 locals and 227 foreigners.