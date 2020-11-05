‘GPS will retain power with a big majority’

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believes Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can win with big majority in the 12th State Election as it has years of good track record.

Abdul Karim said that the people are aware of the GPS government’s efforts to bring development to the state and the ruling coalition is fully prepared for the state polls.

“I believe GPS would win handsomely. I think the rakyat knows what the GPS government has been doing,” Abdul Karim told a press conference at his office yesterday.

On division of seats among GPS component parties, he said that it has been settled and that the party with stronger election machinery on the ground should be given the chance to stand in that particular seat, as it is better to win the seat for GPS than to squabble.

Asked if he will defend his Asajaya seat, he said the Chief Minister has not announced it but there are one or two GPS incumbents who offered to step down.

“For myself, it depends on the party, and I will respect the decision. That is PBB culture.”

The candidates will be considered based on their age, academic background, personality, relationship with the electorates and health. The party is also open to fielding more women candidate to fulfill the target of 30 per cent women representation, which GPS has almost achieved, he said.

When asked about Parti Peribumi Bersatu (Bersatu)’s position in GPS, he said that they are a GPS friendly party.

“As far as I’m concerned, Bersatu is our friend in the federal government, and here at the state level, they are our friend too.”

Asked if GPS would allocate any seat for Bersatu to contest in the state election, he said that anything GPS does is in the spirit of co-operation.

“It is not to say not to give, but there is always narrating the spirit of co-operation especially if we are friendly to each other. They are not our enemy because the federal government is Pakatan Nasional (PN) and GPS. Which means that GPS is allied to PN and not one of the components in PN.”

He added that Bersatu might have found out the sentiment on the ground, and as they do not have any seats in the current state assembly, they may have been doing their own survey to know if they have any chance of winning.

Similarly, when asked if the 2018 Parliament election result will have any bearing in the coming state election, he said that Parliament and State elections are different, and Sarawakians are more concerned about the state election.

Asked on if both Parliament and State elections should be held at the same time, he said it would be good if it is possible as it would save cost.

“For Sarawak, we have an election every 2 to 2.5 years, and we are busy campaigning all year. If can hold both together is a good suggestion, but it depends on the higher up. Election costs hundreds of millions which is the people’s money.”

The state election can be held anytime from now to June 7 next year when the current DUN term automatically dissolves as the first sitting for the current term was on June 7, 2016, said Abdul Karim.