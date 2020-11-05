Hamid Sultan challenges judges’ ethics committee decision in court

KUALA LUMPUR: Court of Appeal judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer has filed a lawsuit to challenge the decision of the Judges’ Ethics Committee (JEC) for investigative proceedings against him to be conducted in private (in camera).

Hamid Sultan, 65, filed the application for judicial review on Oct 20 through Messrs KH Lim & Co in the High Court here, naming the chairman of the JEC and other committee members as the first and second respondents, respectively.

He is seeking a write of certiorari to quash the decision of the respondents stated in the first respondent’s letter dated Sept 28 and Sept 29, as well to declare the decision as invalid and void, in violation of Articles 5 and 8 of the Federal Constitution.

He is also seeking a declaration that the composition of the seven members of the committee to listen to and deliberate the complaints made against him as violating legal procedures and regulations.

Besides that, he also sought a declaration that the first respondent, as the chairman of the committee, was not eligible to hear or deliberate the complaints raised in the first respondent’s notice dated Aug 10. Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat is the chairman of the JEC at present.

Hamid Sultan through his affidavit of support filed with the judicial review said the application was made to protest the decision of the JEC not to allow his request for the proceedings to be heard in an open forum.

He said the application was filed based on the decision of the first respondent to investigate two complaints that had been raised against him by other judges involving his judgment as the Court of Appeal Judge in the Public Prosecutor’s case against Aluma Mark Chinonso & Anor, and the affidavit he affirmed in support of an originating summons filed by lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo, who sought several declarations with respect to court decisions made in her late father Karpal Singh’s appeals.

According to Hamid Sultan, investigations into misconduct involving judges cannot be conducted in camera.

“This is contrary to the principles of judicial independence, especially when I stated that I do not want proceedings against me to be conducted in private, and have instead opted for an open hearing.

“I was also placed in a very embarrassing position and was ridiculed not only by my fellow learned judges but also by the general public,” he said in his affidavit.

The application for the judicial review has been set to be heard Nov 12 before High Court Judge Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya.

This is the second legal action filed by the Court of Appeal Judge relating to the matter.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Joy Wilson Appukuttan who is representing Hamid Sultan, told reporters that the JEC chairman and the JEC had filed an application to quash his client’s originating summons.

“The application to strike out the suit will be heard on Dec 21 before Judge Mariana,” the lawyer said. – Bernama