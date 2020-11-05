MCC’s enforcement ops out to ensure strict compliance with SOP in public places

MIRI: The Miri City Council (MCC) is conducting intensive enforcement operation over the next two weeks to ensure strict compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) at public places, particularly the frequently-visited areas such as markets.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who is the divisional disaster management committee’s minister-in-charge, said the focus would be on business operations.

“The Miri Division’s disaster management committee is serious in and committed to stopping further spread of Covid-19.

“Having said this, it is also the community’s responsibility to cooperate with us,” he told reporters before leading an enforcement and inspection exercise at Krokop 10 Market yesterday.

In his observation Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, called for the more printouts of the

QR code for the MySejahtera app to be available at the market’s entrance.

He believed that having more QR code printouts along the lane leading to entrance would avoid long queues, as visitors could scan the codes while waiting for their turn to undergo temperature checks and enter the premises.

“Those who have yet to download the MySejahtera app, can write their names and contact details manually on the record book, placed at the market entrance.”

Overall, Lee said the level of SOP compliance among traders and shoppers in Krokop 10 Market was ‘satisfactory’.

“Everyone is wearing face masks and maintaining proper physical distancing.

“The hand sanitisers are readily available, and the market has separate lines for entry and exit,” he noted.

The minister was accompanied by acting Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Miri Mayor Adam Yii, Miri Division Health officer Dr P Raviwharmman and MCC secretary Morshidi Fredrick.