Minister saddened by FAS crisis, urges calm

KUCHING: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has expressed his concern over the crisis in Football Association of Sarawak (FAS).

FAS president Dato Posa Majais faced calls to resign on Tuesday from both former players and coaches associations after he suggested that Sarawak could withdraw from the Malaysian League (M-League) next season due to financial constraints.

The Sarawak Former Footballers Association and Sarawak Football Coaches Association – and some of the FAS members were not happy with the statement and questioned Posa’s capability in solving the long-standing financial problems in the FAS.

Abdul Karim, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, believed the issue could be resolved amiably through talks and urged the concerned parties in the crisis to sit together to find a solution.

“I feel sad when I read about it today,” he told reporters at his office at the new wing of Bangunan Baitulmakmur in Petra Jaya yesterday.

“Football is a very popular in Malaysia especially in Sarawak and we have teams playing in the Malaysian League.

“As the state Sports Minister, I will not let football sink and I want FAS to be well governed,” said Abdul Karim, adding that he would hold a meeting with FAS over the matter.

“There is friction among the divisions, from top to bottom in FAS and I don’t want to see conflict among them,” the minister said.

He added that finger-pointing would not help solve the problem.

The Asajaya assemblyman also said the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) need to try to understand the financial situation of teams in Sarawak and neighbour Sabah.

As most of the teams in the M-League are based in the Peninsular Malaysia, teams from Sarawak and Sabah have to travel by air to play away matches.

“The cost of flights is very high, plus we have to go two or three days in advance before the match,” said Abdul Karim, adding that the West Malaysian teams only have at least two away games in Sarawak and Sabah.

In the peninsula, they have the luxury of travelling by bus, an inexpensive alternative to flying, he explained.

“Therefore, the national governing body should give bigger allocations to Sarawak and Sabah than that of the other states, otherwise… let’s just play in Borneo,” added Abdul Karim.

Five state teams are facing disqualification if FAS opted to withdraw from the M-League next season.

The teams are Sarawak United FC (Premier League), Sarawak United II (M3 League), Sarawak United III (President Cup), Sarawak United IV (Youth Cup) and Sarawak United (FAM Futsal League).

Kuching FA are another team from the state plying their trade in the Premier League.

The club finished fourth in the national second tier league this season and will kick off their first campaign in the Malaysia Cup against defending champions JDT tomorrow.