Muhyiddin hopes all MPs will support Budget 2021

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday expressed hope that all Members of Parliament (MPs) including those from the opposition bloc will support the national Budget 2021 which will be tabled at Parliament Friday for the sake of the people’s wellbeing and the country.

The Prime Minister is also optimistic that the lawmakers will stay committed and will cooperate in the nation’s interest.

“At the last Parliament session, none of the MPs objected to the (Temporary Measures of Government Financing) Covid-19 Fund Act,” he said at a special media conference with Bernama and local television stations ahead of the tabling of the budget.

“Looking at the importance of Budget 2021 in pursuing our efforts to handle Covid-19, ensuring the survival of the vulnerable, and steering the economy, I really hope that all MPs from every political background will support the Budget 2021,” he said.

Muhyiddin said all quarters need to focus and intensify their efforts to help the people who were badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic despite the fact that the country is facing tough and difficult times.

“The issue before us is not merely a government issue, but a national issue.

“If we love our country…we will try to save by it in any way possible,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government is indeed carrying a huge responsibility and burden on its shoulder regarding this matter.

“The burden can be alleviated if all quarters could set aside their political beliefs and help the government.

“The Cabinet can play their part, government officers can also play their part, but if the others could also help in any way, it will be the sacrifice that we will really appreciate,” he said.

Muhyiddin said be believed the budget will be supported and passed at Dewan Rakyat and later, at Dewan Negara.

“I hope this can be done so that the burden of the government and the people can be alleviated,” he said.

He said the budget is an inclusive budget as the views of various quarters, including the opposition, non-governmental organisations, businessmen and the people from all walks of life have been taken into consideration.

This is also the first time in the country’s history that inputs from the opposition were taken into account in the formulation of the national budget, he added.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz is scheduled to table Budget 2021 at Dewan Rakyat on Nov 6. — Bernama