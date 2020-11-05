‘PN govt really hopes to get new mandate from the people’  

PUTRAJAYA: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government really hopes to get a new mandate from the people through a general election, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said the general election could be held if issues relating to Covid-19 and the economic recovery plan were resolved.

“If the two issues can be resolved, I really hope we would get a new mandate. We have reached out to the people and asked them to consider. If they think that the PN government is good and that it cares about them and their problems…they will show their appreciation.”

He said at a special media conference with Bernama and local television stations here yesterday ahead of the tabling of Budget 2021.

Commenting on the allegation that Budget 2021, which to be tabled at Parliament tomorrow, is an election budget, Muhyiddin said: “When is the election? I don’t know.

“Election or not, we will still help the people…care for the people,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the PN government has always strived to help alleviate the burden of the people affected by Covid-19 and the current economic downturn.

“Just as we managed to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection, the third wave strikes,” he said.

Prior to this, Muhyiddin had implied that the 15th General Election would be held after the Sabah state election (which was held on Sept 26). — Bernama