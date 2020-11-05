PSB to lead S’wak DUN opposition bench? Speaker says wait for announcement

KUCHING (Nov 5): The Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) will see changes on the opposition bench at the sitting which begins on Nov 9, 2020, said DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

However, he insisted on only giving details of the changes at a press conference after the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) pre-council meeting on Sunday.

“Good question. This I will answer on Nov 8 after the pre-council meeting. There are changes. On the 8th (Nov) I will go into detail,” he told a press conference today.

Reporters had asked him who would be leading the opposition bench at the coming five-day sitting since Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) now has the most opposition assemblymen in the august House with six.

The opposition bench was previously led by Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, who is chairman of Sarawak Democratic Action Party which has five assemblymen.

Asfia also said he would give details at the press conference on Sunday on Bills and Motions that would be tabled at the sitting.

“I have received motions, but I will inform you which honourable members submitted the motions on Nov 8. There are bills too, I will go into detail on Nov 8,” he said.

As for the Sarawak 2021 State Budget, Asfia said it will be tabled on the first day on Nov 9, and will be debated on the third and fourth day (Nov 11 and Nov 12) of the sitting.

On another note, Asfia said his term as DUN speaker has been extended by another three years, making him the longest serving Speaker of the august House.

Asfia said he was first appointed as Deputy DUN Speaker in 1995 and as Speaker in 2000.

“I am grateful to the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) and the TYT (Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud) for extending my term as the Sarawak DUN Speaker.

“I was appointed by the TYT under the recommendation of the Chief Minister,” he said.

All in all Asfia will be the Sarawak DUN Speaker for 23 years. The second longest serving Sarawak DUN Speaker was Datuk Seri Robert Jacob Ridu served from 1987 to 1994.