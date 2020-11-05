SDMC: All cafes, restaurants can only allow 50 pct of diners entry from total capacity of premises

KUCHING (Nov 5): All food premises here, including cafes and restaurants, are only to allow 50 per cent of its diners entry from the total capacity of their respective premises effective Nov 6, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this was decided in a bid to break the chain of Covid-19 infections, due to the increasing number of positive cases reported in the city.

“For social and official events that will see the involvement of the public, only a maximum of 200 persons will be allowed, depending on the capacity of the venue and physical distancing must be in place,” he said during the daily update press conference here.

Uggah urged members of the public to use hand sanitisers provided for them in public places, to practice physical distancing and to always wear face masks.

He cautioned that the authorities would take stern action against individuals who failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said he had come across media reports on certain individuals in the state not complying with the SOP when attending community events or programmes.

He appealed to Sarawakians to be more alert about the Covid-19 situation in the country, as Sarawak had been reporting new positive cases daily recently.

Uggah also called upon enforcement teams to take stringent action against anyone caught not adhering to the SOPs.