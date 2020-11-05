Three new EMCO locations in Sabah, three more states under CMCO – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 5): The government will be implementing the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at three new locations in Sabah while Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be imposed on three other states – Negeri Sembilan, Terenggganu and Perak.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the implementation of EMCO would be carried out at the Tawau temporary detention centre (PTS), Sandakan Prison, and Prison Quarters in Taman Wira, Sandakan effective tomorrow (Nov 6) until Nov 19.

“As at Nov 4, screenings by the Health Ministry (MOH) has recorded 440 positive COVID-19 cases involving detainees and staff of Tawau PTS.

The Tawau PTS EMCO will affect 1,707 individuals comprising 1,603 detainees and 104 employees,” he told a media conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today.

He said the EMCO in Sandakan Prison and Taman Wira Prison Quarters involved 1,605 individuals made up of 1,308 detainees and 297 staff. — Bernama