Trump says strange Democrat-led States flipped overnight to erase his lead

MOSCOW: United States President Donald Trump said Wednesday, it was “strange” that several key states governed by the Democrats, flipped to blue after solid Republican victory projection a day earlier, reports Sputnik news.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!” Trump said on Twitter.

Michigan was the latest state to switch to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, although not definitively yet.

According to Fox, Biden is leading there with 49.4 per cent against Trump’s 49.1, with 95 per cent of the ballots counted. — Bernama