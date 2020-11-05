Tune in to local music, Abdul Karim urges Sarawakians

KUCHING (Nov 5): Sarawak will intensify the promotion of local music in the hope that its musicians and composers will be recognised internationally, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.
Karim said he hoped Sarawakians would continue to support the cause by listening more to local music.
“Of course it is not wrong for locals to listen to music produced by outsiders but if we intensify our efforts and awareness campaigns to promote local music, then only could our local artistes, musicians, lyricists and composers compete with those at international level,” he said.
Karim said this when representing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Anugerah Seniman Muzik Sarawak 2020 (Sarawak Music Artistes Awards 2020) here last night.
“It does not matter if you are young or old, everybody has their own preferences and therefore, music is a matter which must be taken seriously,” Karim said.
He said the local music industry must also be developed holistically because it has economic value to generate income for the nation.
“There are some useful ideas and steps which players could take to empower the state music industry.”
Among these steps is that composers and lyricists must produce music and lyrics that follow the trends, he said.
Local radio stations and the mass media must also play music from all genres including independent and spiritual music to inspire local players to be more creative, he said.
He also said telecommunication companies could assist by promoting local music more aggressively by providing discounted rates on local music ringtones.
On top of that, the local traditional music sector has to be revived otherwise such music would be gone in the pace of modernisation, Karim said
“It is my hope that one day, our local music sector will be taken more seriously and be appreciated by all strata of society in Malaysia and at the international level,” said Karim.
The ceremony honoured 39 local veteran singers, composers, lyricists and musicians in various categories.
The winners are:
Anugerah Bintang Lagenda (Legend Star Award)
Rukayah alias Ruguyah Busrah
Murzianah Kambrie
Rokayah Shukri
Datin Sinorita Linang
Detus alias Cecelia Katum
Christopher Teli Kadir
Anugerah Bintang Sepanjang Zaman NU (All Time Favourite Award)
Dahlia Sulai
Jalia Sapi’ee
Wan Ahmad Khalid Wan Ramli
Morshidi alias Richmond Allan Runjan
Bihud Apok
Gordon William Swyny
Abang Ebeni Adenan alias Lynos
Wilfred Vincent Ragam
Iskandar Eyaw Suleiman
Ewin James Wright
Gary Tnay alias Gary Tay
Jimmy Kueh Peng Soon
Supiah alias Sutinah Suradi
The Band Award
The Echoes – Jaaba Julai
The Guests – James Alexander Ritchie
The Experience – Muhammad Hazmi Drahman
The Evengers – Peter Patrick Ho alias Ho Soon Thian
The Hibreee Band – Paka Siam
The Skeleton – Muhammad Husaini Troki
Anugerah Bintang Harapan (Rising Star Award)
Yusrizan Usop
Dayang Nurfaizah Awang Dowty
Anugerah Tokoh Permata Kenyalang (Permata Kenyalang Veteran Award)
Safar Ghafar
Rahim Saring
Anugerah Tokoh Cahaya Kenyalang (Cahaya Kenyalang Veteran Award)
Zulkernain Yunus
Cindy Nifkiman Ahed
Anugerah Tokoh Mutiara Kenyalang (Mutiara Kenyalang Veteran Award)
Azlan Golie
Sofiah Sahi
Anugerah Tokoh Kenyalang Emas (Golden Kenyalang Veteran Award)
Datu Sabarnum Salleh Merican
Tan Sri Dato Abang Ahmad Urai Abang Mohideen
Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor
Dato Wan Othman Hamid
Madzhi Johari
Dr Kamil Salem