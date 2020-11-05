Tune in to local music, Abdul Karim urges Sarawakians

KUCHING (Nov 5): Sarawak will intensify the promotion of local music in the hope that its musicians and composers will be recognised internationally, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Karim said he hoped Sarawakians would continue to support the cause by listening more to local music.

“Of course it is not wrong for locals to listen to music produced by outsiders but if we intensify our efforts and awareness campaigns to promote local music, then only could our local artistes, musicians, lyricists and composers compete with those at international level,” he said.

Karim said this when representing Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the Anugerah Seniman Muzik Sarawak 2020 (Sarawak Music Artistes Awards 2020) here last night.

“It does not matter if you are young or old, everybody has their own preferences and therefore, music is a matter which must be taken seriously,” Karim said.

He said the local music industry must also be developed holistically because it has economic value to generate income for the nation.

“There are some useful ideas and steps which players could take to empower the state music industry.”

Among these steps is that composers and lyricists must produce music and lyrics that follow the trends, he said.

Local radio stations and the mass media must also play music from all genres including independent and spiritual music to inspire local players to be more creative, he said.

He also said telecommunication companies could assist by promoting local music more aggressively by providing discounted rates on local music ringtones.

On top of that, the local traditional music sector has to be revived otherwise such music would be gone in the pace of modernisation, Karim said

“It is my hope that one day, our local music sector will be taken more seriously and be appreciated by all strata of society in Malaysia and at the international level,” said Karim.

The ceremony honoured 39 local veteran singers, composers, lyricists and musicians in various categories.

The winners are:

Anugerah Bintang Lagenda (Legend Star Award)

Rukayah alias Ruguyah Busrah

Murzianah Kambrie

Rokayah Shukri

Datin Sinorita Linang

Detus alias Cecelia Katum

Christopher Teli Kadir

Anugerah Bintang Sepanjang Zaman NU (All Time Favourite Award)

Dahlia Sulai

Jalia Sapi’ee

Wan Ahmad Khalid Wan Ramli

Morshidi alias Richmond Allan Runjan

Bihud Apok

Gordon William Swyny

Abang Ebeni Adenan alias Lynos

Wilfred Vincent Ragam

Iskandar Eyaw Suleiman

Ewin James Wright

Gary Tnay alias Gary Tay

Jimmy Kueh Peng Soon

Supiah alias Sutinah Suradi

The Band Award

The Echoes – Jaaba Julai

The Guests – James Alexander Ritchie

The Experience – Muhammad Hazmi Drahman

The Evengers – Peter Patrick Ho alias Ho Soon Thian

The Hibreee Band – Paka Siam

The Skeleton – Muhammad Husaini Troki

Anugerah Bintang Harapan (Rising Star Award)

Yusrizan Usop

Dayang Nurfaizah Awang Dowty

Anugerah Tokoh Permata Kenyalang (Permata Kenyalang Veteran Award)

Safar Ghafar

Rahim Saring

Anugerah Tokoh Cahaya Kenyalang (Cahaya Kenyalang Veteran Award)

Zulkernain Yunus

Cindy Nifkiman Ahed

Anugerah Tokoh Mutiara Kenyalang (Mutiara Kenyalang Veteran Award)

Azlan Golie

Sofiah Sahi

Anugerah Tokoh Kenyalang Emas (Golden Kenyalang Veteran Award)

Datu Sabarnum Salleh Merican

Tan Sri Dato Abang Ahmad Urai Abang Mohideen

Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor

Dato Wan Othman Hamid

Madzhi Johari

Dr Kamil Salem