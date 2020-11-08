6am to 10pm operating hours for most businesses during CMCO, says SDMC

KUCHING (Nov 8): Businesses are to operate at specific times during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kuching District takes effect from 12.01am tonight until Nov 22, 11.59pm.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), businesses like supermarkets, shopping malls, retail stores, street stalls, food trucks and eateries are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm, morning market from 6am to 12pm, and night market from 4pm to 10pm, and filling stations can open from 6am to 10pm.

“The public is encouraged to buy food via drive through, delivery or takeaway. Dine in is allowed but with maximum four people per table, with 1 meter distance between diners,” said the SOP.

Fisheries, plantation, agriculture, livestock and other sectors related to food supply are allowed to operate.

Public transportation like stage bus and express bus are allowed to operate, while taxis and e-hailing with maximum two passengers, are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm.

Clinics, government and private hospitals are allowed to operate 24hours, while pharmacies and shops selling medications are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm.

Night clubs, pubs, theme parks, karaoke, indoor playground, cinemas, commercial football fields, gyms, futsal fields and badminton courts are also not allowed to open.